NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a fight inside a sports bar led to a deadly shooting overnight in Queens.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Linden Boulevard near 194th Street in St. Albans.
Police said 33-year-old Diquan Orr was shot in the chest outside the bar.
He was rushed to LIJ Valley Stream Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The search continues for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.