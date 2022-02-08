HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There is an update to a story CBS2 first reported on Monday night, a Long Island woman robbed of a just-purchased designer handbag by thieves who followed her home from a mall.

On Tuesday, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff asked law enforcement experts about how shoppers can protect themselves.

Bushra Shakeel said she is still traumatized.

“I was so nervous and terrified. I couldn’t believe this thing has happened,” Shakeel said.

Shakeel was followed home from the Walt Whitman Mall. Her high-end splurge, a $3,100 Louis Vuitton handbag, was ripped out of her locked car after she and her daughter walked into their Deer Park house to check on autistic children.

“My son was screaming, ‘Mom, your car window is broken!'” Shakeel said.

Police are searching for suspects traveling in a gold or beige Honda Odyssey who drove to her house and then shattered the back window to swipe the bag.

Reports of brazen designer handbag thefts are filling social media. One happened a month ago at The Westchester mall Louis Vuitton store. The designer’s Americana Manhasset location was also hit.

“But following somebody home? I’m going to be honest with you, I have not seen that,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

Harrison said the van is suspected in another crime outside the county and is urging the public to take precautions.

“One of our perpetrators, who was a female, was video taping or recording our victim through her phone. The one thing that I will ask is, you know, notify somebody of authority, a security guard, maybe call 911,” Harrison said.

He added, after buying a high-ticket item you can ask security to escort you to your car.

Retired detective and safety expert Shawn Soler said don’t be distracted by your phone and fumbling with keys. Be aware of your surroundings.

“When you enter into your vehicle, you can use your door as a defensive piece against you and somebody else coming toward you,” Soler said.

Check if you’re being followed. If you suspect you are, don’t go directly home.

“You can always drive to or near a police department facility or a first responder facility, such as a fire department or an ambulance house. You can ask them to help. If you’re wrong, there is no harm done,” Soler said.

And if you’re buying a pricey item, don’t shop alone. Shakeel said she believes it made her an easy target. She hopes sharing her story will help catch the thieves.

A reward has been offered in the case. Anyone with information on the suspects can contact the Suffolk County Police Department.