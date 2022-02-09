NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you want to make a difference in your neighborhood, start with your local community board.
There are 59 community boards that operate in the five boroughs. Each one addresses hyperlocal concerns that affect every block.
The Bronx has 12 community boards that handle everything from citizen complaints to issuing permits, and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson is sounding the call for residents to join their local boards.
Gibson took office in January and is the first woman and first African-American to hold the office. She served on the New York City Council for eight years, where she chaired the public safety committee.
She joined CBS2’s Mary Calvi to discuss community boards, as well as gun violence and public safety.
If you are interested in joining your community board, applications are available online here at the Borough President's website, the Borough President's Community Board office at (718) 590-3913, by email at cbapplications@bronxbp.nyc.gov or at your local community board office.
Applications are due March 4. Anyone over the age of 16 can apply.