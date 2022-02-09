NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday marked one month since the deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx.
Survivors and community members held a rally and vigil to remember the victims.
They’re also demanding accountability, saying there were problems with the building’s self-closing doors and windows that would not open.
Seventeen people, including eight children, died in the fire.
"We will never forget you. We will never let you go away in vain. We will make sure that these tragedies don't happen again," one speaker at the vigil said.
Several lawsuits have been filed against the owners of Twin Parks North West. They deny any negligence is to blame for the tragedy.