NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 36-year-old man was shot and killed right outside his Brooklyn home overnight.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter report of gunfire around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on Forbell Street in Cypress Hills.

When they arrived, they found the man unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Modassar Khandaker.

Sources tell CBS2 he was shot in the head while exiting his vehicle.

🚨BREAKING🚨: NYPD investigating a deadly shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn where a 36-year-old man was shot in the head in front of his home at around 12:45am. He’s being identified as, “Modassar Khandaker.” Suspect still on the run. No motive as of yet. More on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/5EcYulpOgd — Elijah Westbrook (@elijahwestbrook) February 9, 2022

Neighbors told CBS2 they believe the victim was target, and the block is now on high alert.

“When I heard about the news, I came outside, and my leg was shaking, because I didn’t expect it was going to happen in this area,” said Tanbir Haque, who lives next door.

Haque thought he saw the suspect moments before the shooting.

“He was hiding behind it right here,” he said, gesturing to a parked car.

“You believe he was targeted,” Westbrook asked.

“Probably a target,” Haque replied.

Other residents said the neighborhood is no longer a safe place to call home, and the predominantly Bangladeshi residents who live there are becoming victims of hate crimes.

“This are is Bengali community,” one person said. “Everybody is scared.”

CBS2 also spoke with a community activist shortly after the shooting, who said more needs to be done to stop the gun violence in the city.

“Regardless of religion, color, we’re all God’s people, who are willing to work together,” Khairul Islam Kukon said. “We need to help each other. We need to end gun violence now.”

Investigators have not determined motive for the shooting, and the search continues for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.