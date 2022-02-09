NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video they say shows the suspects in a deadly shooting in Queens.
READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams Tells State Legislature New York City Needs Funding To Battle Crime, Pandemic
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Linden Boulevard near 194th Street in St. Albans.READ MORE: New York Lifting Mask Mandate For Businesses; Keeping In Schools For Now, Hochul Says
Police said 33-year-old Diquan Orr was shot in the chest outside the bar after a fight took place inside.
He was rushed to LIJ Valley Stream Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Police: 36-Year-Old Modassar Khandaker Shot Dead Outside His Brooklyn Home
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.