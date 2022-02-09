HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont delivered an upbeat State of the State address Wednesday.
He says this year, Connecticut will have a budget surplus of nearly $1.5 billion, and that will help cut down costs for residents.READ MORE: Police: 10-Year-Old Child Killed, 2 Others Injured After Vehicle Slams Into Queens Car Wash
“Three years ago, we were standing at the edge of a fiscal cliff, facing a $3.7 billion budget deficit. Today, we are deciding what taxes to cut and what school programs to grow,” Lamont said.READ MORE: Suffolk Police: David Olivari Of Coram Impersonated An Officer, Sought Nudes From Women He Pulled Over
Lamont is proposing $336 million in tax cuts. The plan would expand the property tax credit to all and increase the credit to $300 f r more than 1 million residents.MORE NEWS: NYC Retirees Push Back Against Mayor Eric Adams' Support Of Medicare Plan
Lamont also wants to invest $100 million in workforce development to train more than 10,000 students, focusing on trade schools, apprentice programs and tuition-free certificate programs.