COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Commack man faces a host of charges after police say he pretended to be a police officer, pulled women over, took their phones, and then asked for nude pictures.
Suffolk Police say they began their investigation after they got a call from a woman who said a man driving a small, dark vehicle with a flashing light stopped her on the Long Island Expressway Service Road in Ronkonkoma Jan. 22 at around 3 a.m. Police say once she pulled over, the man took her cell phone and got her number from it before giving it back. A short time later, the suspect then contacted her, requesting nude photos.
Another woman said the same thing happened to her the next day at 11:35 p.m. on Shenandoah Boulevard in Nesconset.
Police say they arrested David Olivari after he went to meet one of the victims in Commack Tuesday. Olivari, a correction officer, was driving a gray 2007 Toyota Prius with a dashboard mounted flashing light. Police believe it's the same car used in the two incidents they know about.
Olivari, 37, is charged with criminal impersonation, grand larceny, unlawful imprisonment, and unauthorized use of a computer.
Olivari, 37, is charged with criminal impersonation, grand larceny, unlawful imprisonment, and unauthorized use of a computer.

The investigation continues. Police suspect there may have been additional victims. They are asking anyone with information or who may have been a victim to contact them at (631) 854-8452 or (800) 220-TIPS.
All calls will be kept confidential.