Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.
Tonight: A quiet evening, then some snow showers (N&W) and rain showers swing through overnight into early tomorrow morning. Temps will fall into the 30s.
Thursday: Slight chance of showers in the morning, otherwise, clouds give way to some sun. It will be even milder with highs near 50.
Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.