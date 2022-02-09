NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in Midwood, Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.
Police told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis it was a tragic accident that unfolded in a driveway at around 3:30 p.m., and, as a result, a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition.
Chopper 2 was over the scene in the area of East 12th Street and Avenue N, where investigators remained and a large portion of the street was taped off.
More details were not immediately released, but the NYPD investigation continues.
Thus far, no charges have been filed.
Check back soon for more details on this developing story.