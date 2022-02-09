BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A student and a security guard have been shot outside a school in Buffalo.
Police say the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at McKinley High School.
A male student was hospitalized and needed surgery. The security guard's injury is not considered life threatening.
The shooting happened near the entrance to the school.
Alerts were sent to nearby Buffalo State College telling students to shelter in place.
So far there are no details on a suspect.