NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman was slashed during an argument on the subway Tuesday on the Upper East Side.
It happened just before 9 p.m. on board a southbound 2 train.
Police said two women got into an argument, and the 39-year-old victim was slashed.
She was taken to the hospital with a cut to her head and is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.