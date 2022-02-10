NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An attorney for former governor Andrew Cuomo is accusing Attorney General Letitia James of prosecutorial misconduct.
Cuomo’s attorneys plan to file an ethics complaint against James and two attorneys hired to investigate sexual harassment claims against Cuomo.
His attorneys allege investigators ignored evidence of witness tampering, intimidation and perjury.
In a statement, James called Cuomo a “serial sexual harasser” and said the legal complaint is a charade to mask the truth.