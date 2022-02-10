NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — We now know the cause of death of actor and comedian Bob Saget.

A medical examiner in Florida said Thursday that the comedian died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backwards fall.

Saget was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He’d performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body, according to a statement from Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany in Orlando.

An autopsy report released later Thursday showed that Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain as well as bruises to the brain. Saget was positive for COVID-19 but had no inflammation in his respiratory system, according to the report.

“His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall,” the statement said. “The manner of death is accident.”

The medical examiner’s conclusion was first announced by Saget’s family on Wednesday.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” their statement said. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explains how a seemingly minor bump on the head led to Saget’s death.

It was almost exactly a month ago that Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room the morning after doing a comedy show. At the time, authorities said there was no evidence of drugs, alcohol or foul play. Now, Saget’s family and the medical examiner have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. Other sources told TMZ that the blunt head trauma apparently caused a fatal brain bleed during the night.

Something similar happened to actress Natasha Richardson, who died after an unremarkable fall on a beginner’s ski slope.

That raises the question of how an apparently minor bump on the head can become fatal.

“Falls are actually the top cause of traumatic brain injury overall in our country, certainly in people 65 and above, and I believe Mr. Saget was 65. Brain tissue is very soft, but also can cause bleeding in the head,” said Dr. Brian Greenwald of Hackensack Meridian Health.

Greenwald, a neurologist, headed the team that nursed comedian Tracy Morgan after his devastating crash on the New Jersey Turnpike several years ago. He said that clearly not every bump on the head warrants a trip to the emergency room, but there are certain signs that do call for medical attention.

“People who after hitting their head have a loss of consciousness, or a change in their level of consciousness, or a period of time that they don’t recall after hitting their head,” Greenwald said.

Other warning signs include persistent or worsening headache, nausea or vomiting, convulsions or seizures, and inability to awaken from sleep.

Sadly, Greenwald said that Saget’s celebrity status may have kept him from going to the emergency room, and many people have also avoided needed medical care because of fear of COVID-19. Hospitals are now very safe from the virus.

