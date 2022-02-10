NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a gas station in Canarsie, Brooklyn being robbed a gunpoint.
It happened just after midnight on Feb. 8 on Flatlands Avenue, according to police.
Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing the cashier’s cellphone and more than $500 from the cash register.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.