NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is trying to make Grand Central Terminal more bicycle-friendly.
Bike storage units were unveiled Thursday. Riders can find the smartphone-controlled pod at the former taxiway on 43rd Street.READ MORE: Super Bowl Expected To Draw Billions In Online Bets
The MTA hopes this encourages commuters to ride their bikes to their train stations.READ MORE: Senate Approves Bill Ending Clauses In Employment Contracts For Forced Arbitration Cases
“This is the time to talk seriously and think seriously about micro-mobility, that last mile connection that makes it possible for so many people to take full advantage of our mass transit system,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.MORE NEWS: Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin Takes Stand For Day 2 Of New York Times Trial: 'I Hope That There Is Justice'
The pilot program could expand to other Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road stations.