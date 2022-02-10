CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is trying to make Grand Central Terminal more bicycle-friendly.

Bike storage units were unveiled Thursday. Riders can find the smartphone-controlled pod at the former taxiway on 43rd Street.

The MTA hopes this encourages commuters to ride their bikes to their train stations.

“This is the time to talk seriously and think seriously about micro-mobility, that last mile connection that makes it possible for so many people to take full advantage of our mass transit system,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

The pilot program could expand to other Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road stations.

