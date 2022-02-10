NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to find two men who are wanted in connection to an assault during which a teenager was shot in the hand in the Bronx.
According to police, the men approached the 16-year-old boy on Tratman Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. back on Nov. 30, 2021, but surveillance video of the suspects has just been released.READ MORE: Mask Mandate For New York Businesses Expires, Remains In Place For Schools & Mass Transit
Police said one of the men fired a handgun a number of times and struck the teen’s right hand.READ MORE: Investigation Continues After SUV Crashes Into Queens Car Wash, Killing 10-Year-Old Davina Afokoba, Injuring 2 Others
The teen was hospitalized in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Suffolk Police: Teen Driver Shot By Gunfire From Passing Car On Sunrise Highway
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.