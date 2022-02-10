WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers in Washington say newly passed legislation will create a path to justice for victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace.
The Senate approved a bill Thursday that ends clauses in employment contracts that call for forced arbitration cases for employees. Instead, the assault or harassment allegations can be brought up in federal, tribal or state court.READ MORE: Super Bowl Expected To Draw Billions In Online Bets
Lawmakers say more than 60 million Americans were subjected to employment contracts with those arbitration provisions.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand introduced the bill in 2017.READ MORE: Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin Takes Stand For Day 2 Of New York Times Trial: 'I Hope That There Is Justice'
It was passed Thursday with Republican support.
“The idea that you’re going to sign away your day in court when you’re abused in the workplace, those days are over,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said.
“The bill is going to help fix a broken system that protects perpetrators and corporations and ends the days of silencing survivors,” Gillibrand said.MORE NEWS: Emotional Mayor Eric Adams Demands New Yorkers Do More To Help Young People Avoid Falling Victim To Gun Violence
The bill has already been approved by the House and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.