NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A high school cheerleading squad from the Lower East Side is now in a position to make history.

The team qualified for a national competition, but couldn’t afford the trip. But after a CBS2 report, the team is on its way.

READ MORE: Seward Park High School Cheerleading Squad Raises Enough Money For Trip To Nationals

The cheerleaders from Seward Park High School left LaGuardia Airport on Thursday morning, for Orlando, Florida. They represent only the second city public high school to make it to the nationals.

In December, CBS2 reported the team needed $15,000 for the trip. The people at CityMD donated the entire amount.

“They were thrilled. They were jumping up and down and screaming in shock because they couldn’t believe that someone had made quite a large donation,” head coach Giana Quinterno said.

“Just, you know, do our best and have fun on the mat. It’s really what we need to do,” cheerleader Lineth Vergas added.

CBS2 will provide updates on their team’s progress.