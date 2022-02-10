NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Thursday morning after he was gunned down while driving on Sunrise Highway, police said.
It happened near Exit 39 in North Babylon just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Suffolk County Police said the teen was going eastbound when he was hit multiple times in the chest by gunfire from a passing car.
The teen’s Honda SUV then hit another car and crashed into the center median.
No one else was hurt.
There were no arrests, police said.