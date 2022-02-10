NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Super Bowl Sunday is coming, and the big game attracts more betting than any other event in America.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports, you don’t have to be a football fanatic to get in on the action.

The Super Bowl isn’t just a game, it’s an event and now in New York you can legally bet on every aspect of the event: From the length of the national anthem to the color of Eminem’s hair. It’s not as dramatic, but it sure is fun.

A record 31.4 million Americans are expected to have money on the line: More than $7.6 billion. To win, you don’t even need to know football. You can bet on the color of Eminem’s hair, the color of the liquid thrown on the coach, and more. Fans can bet on who will win, will the total score be over or under 53, and which players will score first.

Wagers of all kinds can be made right from your phone. The American Gaming Association believe it has helped bettors migrate to the legal market space.

“If you do your sports betting via digital, it is easier to track what you spend. It is easier for you as a consumer to better understand you are sticking to your budget,” said Bill Miller of the American Gaming Association.

Some people enjoy novelty bets called “props,” which generally are limited to $25. So you’re not going to become a millionaire on bets like how long Mickey Guyton will hold the final note in the national anthem.