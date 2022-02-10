NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a barrier-breaking new hire for Fordham University in the Bronx.
Tania Tetlow is the first woman, and the first layperson, to be named university president in the Catholic-Jesuit school’s 181-year history.READ MORE: Super Bowl Expected To Draw Billions In Online Bets
She broke the same barriers at her previous job as the president of Loyola University New Orleans.READ MORE: Senate Approves Bill Ending Clauses In Employment Contracts For Forced Arbitration Cases
Tetlow begins July 1.MORE NEWS: Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin Takes Stand For Day 2 Of New York Times Trial: 'I Hope That There Is Justice'
Fordham’s outgoing president, the Rev. Joseph McShane, is leaving the university after about two decades in office.