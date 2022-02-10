NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, hopes to hit a high note on opening night Thursday.

The biggest and brightest stars were red carpet ready Thursday evening and just starting the march down the red carpet at the Winter Garden Theatre, but as CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, no matter how much star power there is outside, no one can outshine the energy taking place on that stage.

What ya got right here on Broadway is big LOVE, with a capital L, for Hugh Jackman. Waves of it.

“The Music Man” is already a hit in previews and now comes the starry opening night for this feel-good show, co-starring the luminous, highly energized Sutton Foster.

Jackman took time backstage on Thursday to deliver a message to fans on his Instagram account.

“We are backstage at the Winter Garden Theatre. It’s February 10th, 2022, which means it’s the opening night of ‘The Music Man.’ And I’m only chuckling because this date has been in my head for probably three years plus. I can’t believe we’re here. This is honestly the greatest blessing, greatest joy, the greatest cast and crew and orchestra I’ve had the privilege to work with, and tonight is going to be a celebration. I’m just so, so grateful,” he said.

The delays he spoke of included some early in previews after he tested positive for COVID, right on the heels of Foster testing positive.

Mounting “The Music Man” was often tiring and repeatedly uncertain, and through it all, Jackman made it a point to be head cheerleader for the cast with many fresh-faced ensemble members making their Broadway debuts.

Producers of “The Music Man” are making available 10,000 tickets for New York City public school students, their families and teachers. The tickets are $20 each and donated to schools. Also helping with distribution are about a dozen nonprofit agencies.

That effort, and everything else about this musical, stamps it with the word “happy.”

Thursday’s red carpet festivities included a marching band made up of students from three high schools.

“The city is on fire about this show, and we’re just so thrilled that our New York City artists, our young artists, our kids, are gonna be the first people that the VIP are gonna be seeing,” said Peter Avery, director of theater for the New York City Department of Education.

Thursday night’s VIP red carpet guests included Mayor Eric Adams, Steve Martin, Bradley Cooper and Kristin Chenoweth.

“This is a, a Broadway-friendly mayor,” Adams said.

“I happen to love my job as a choreographer. I happen to love this company more than, I think, any company I’ve ever worked with. They’re very, very special,” said choreographer Warren Carlyle.