UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — For five days, protesters have blocked the busiest international crossing in North America to protest COVID vaccine mandates, and it’s causing concern in the Tri-State Area.

“It’s like a chain reaction, basically,” said Edward Brioso, owner of 2 Manny’s Auto Sales in Union City.

Brioso told CBS2’s Cory James he’s keeping a close eye on what is happening at the Canadian border.

“I don’t know how much worse it can get at this point,” he said.

But he is preparing for the unknown as truckers protest and create blockades in Canada against COVID vaccine requirements for drivers.

It’s a movement that could make it even harder for his family-owned business to get vehicles from about a half dozen new car dealerships.

“New car trade-ins and lease returns, we do acquire directly through them,” Brioso said.

The protest is taking place at a time when supply shortages are already forcing production disruptions at auto plants in several states.

The White House raised concerns Friday.

“This effort has the potential to have a huge impact on workers and the American public,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Some car manufacturers are now chartering cargo planes to fly parts across the border as the Canadian government declares a state of emergency.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted her team is monitoring the situation and prepared for any impacts.

My team is monitoring the Canadian truck protest situation on New York’s northern border. We have convened an interagency command center to ensure we are prepared for any impacts to New Yorkers. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 12, 2022

Brioso hopes dealers and its workers in the Tri-State Area will not feel those potential impacts.

“As far as letting employees go, I’m a positive thinker. I’d like to say no, but part of business thinking, you have to plan the future,” he said.

Because of the disruptions to operations, Ford said it was running its factories at reduced capacity in Canada.