EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A big step was taken in the development of wind energy in New York.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Friday is groundbreaking for the state's first offshore wind farm project.
It’s happening off Long Island.
Hochul says it's the future of energy.
“This one project will generate enough clean, renewable energy to power 70,000 homes every single year and eliminate up to six million tons of carbon emission over the next 25 years,” Hochul said.
The project will include 12 offshore wind turbines 35 miles east of Montauk Point.
It's expected to begin operations at the end of next year.
Hochul says New York just finalized contracts for two more offshore wind farms.