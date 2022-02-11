NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Back for its first tour since the pandemic, a theater company is bringing performances to schools across the city, including to students who otherwise may not have access.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, bringing the magic of Broadway to fourth and fifth graders at PS 304 in Throgs Neck, inside Broadway is a nonprofit that makes sure theater is available to everyone.

“It was really awesome. I’ve never really been to any Broadway before,” a fourth grader named Nahli said.

For its 40th anniversary, Inside Broadway debuted “My Town,” a show about a class field trip, where the characters learn about New York City’s history and also face modern day issues.

“Especially after the year of this pandemic, where the kids are in different places, how they feel about it. Some students in my class actually lost family members,” said teacher Grace Campbell-Hay.

Each show is tailored to connect with what students have been going through or learning in class.

“We touch a lot of things, like immigration… communication, working together, bullying,” said Inside Broadway associate producer Nicholas Sala.

“My favorite part… when they were fixing the bully, because it really showed a character change,” a fifth grader named Gabriella said. “[How] someone was mean, and they ended up being nice.”

The show will visit 52 schools for 13 weeks throughout all five boroughs.

“I want to be a Broadway performer,” a fourth grader named Amy said.

“I would think I would want the lead role maybe,” Nahil said.

Since Inside Broadway began four decades ago, it has performed for more than three million public school students, the group’s hope is some of them will be inspired to pursue careers in the arts.