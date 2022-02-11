JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fire burned through five homes in Jersey City on Friday afternoon, injuring at least one person.
As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, crews were sent to Van Horne Street between Communipaw and Bramhall avenues just after 4 p.m.
Officials believe the fire may have started in the back of the top floor of a three-story home.
One man was rescued from the home by a Jersey City police officer. He suffered third-degree burns and was rushed to a local hospital.
The fire quickly spread to the homes on both sides but has since been brought under control. Five homes in total were damaged.
The Red Cross is helping 15 displaced resident find temporary shelter.
CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.