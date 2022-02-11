NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Fashion Week kicked off Friday, an exciting time for the industry as in-person, live shows return to the runway.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, it’s a win-win for fashionistas and the city’s economy.

When you think Fashion Week, it’s often designers and models who come to mind, but the industry is the lifeline for countless people and careers.

“New York Fashion Week, the shows really drives a boom for the city this week, economically,” said Patrick Connors, with IMG Fashion. “Hotels to Ubers and everything else that’s going on in the city.”

More than 135 designers are taking part in Fashion Week, and COVID protocols are in place, from having to be double vaccinated to being encouraged to wear a mask in doors.

Most of the shows will be at Spring Studios in Tribeca, but many are showing at different venues throughout the city. Organizers say this is the most diverse calendar of designers they’ve ever had.

“We’ve got a lot of young Black designers showing with us, designers from different races and backgrounds, and the more that we can represent culture on the runway, the stronger we will be as a country,” said Steven Kolb with the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Sergio Hudson has designed for everyone from J. Lo to Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris. He says he’s thrilled so many shows are back in person, so he made the trip from Los Angeles.

“We’re just trying to invigorate the fashion community and continue to keep it going,” he said.

For Parsons student Gabrielle Hall, this is her first time at Fashion Week, where she’s working as a production assistant. She says her dream is to become a fashion trend forecaster. So what’s in and out this season?

“The chunky shoes are a big trend that I’m about to hop on because my feet hurt from walking around,” she said. “I think that ripped jeans are out and it’s more flared jeans, more professional-looking but also fashionable. Longer pants, trousers are in right now.”

You can always find out the trends for yourself by watching the Fashion Week shows virtually at nyfw.com.

The shows run from Friday through next Wednesday, the 16th.