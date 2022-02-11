NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were on the scene of a shooting Friday morning on the Major Deegan Expressway.
A 44-year-old man was shot in the back by someone in another car around 2:30 a.m. on the expressway near Cedar Avenue, according to police.
The driver of the car the victim was in drove him to the hospital.
The shooter was reportedly in a black sedan that fled the scene.
Two lanes of the expressway were blocked off, while one remained open to traffic.