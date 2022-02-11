PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There are allegations of racist taunts at a basketball game at Pearl River High School in Rockland County.

Administrators say players for Nyack were taunted during Wednesday’s game.

A sign in Pearl River calls it “The Town of Friendly People,” but Wednesday at Pearl River High School, the welcome was not warm for visiting Nyack.

The Pearl River superintendent says some of his students made “monkey noises” while Black players for Nyack took free throws. It happened at least three times — an attempt to rattle the opposition with sounds that are widely regarded as racist.

“It’s tough because when you hear those sounds, you know the purpose of those sounds, you know it’s meant– it’s not meant to be nice,” Nyack varsity basketball coach Ethan Smith said.

“I was in the game, I was focused, but obviously, I hear things coming to my ears ’cause, I heard the background noise. I was very surprised by it. I was very shocked,” Nyack player Kameron Kukielczak said.

The shock is compounded by news Friday that Pearl River was already investigating complaints about similar ugly student behavior from just a few days prior.

“To see it happen to our boys, in the same gym, with their administration present is something that’s very alarming to me,” Nyack athletic director Joe Sigillo said.

“We absolutely find this behavior deeply disturbing, harmful to all of us, and racist,” said Pearl River Superintendent Marco Pochintesta.

Pochintesta says his schools will expand efforts to foster tolerance and respect.

The Nyack school chief says his district wants to engage and help.

“The noises that were made, the racism that exists in our society, is something that we are really looking to dismantle at every given time,” Nyack Superintendent Eudes Budhai said.

“I believe it definitely is a teaching moment that we can all use to learn from and to glean from and to grow from,” Nyack faith leader Pastor Carl Washington said.

“Actually create some change so that we create that tolerance and understanding of each other that can really bring our communities together,” Nyack Mayor Donald Hammond said.

It has certainly united Nyack with a huge turnout of support at a basketball game Friday, a show of pride in their players for gracefully handling an ugly episode.

The coach and team captain said they could feel the love from the home fans, which was very reassuring.

Meanwhile, Pearl River says it’s investigating that ugly fan behavior with an eye on possible discipline.