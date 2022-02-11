EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An East Hampton man faces manslaughter charges following a death in his home.
Suffolk County Police arrested Marc Dern, 34, for allegedly killing 45-year-old Kevin Somers of Amagansett.
Police didn't release many details of the incident. They say Somers died "following an altercation" at Dern's home on Lincoln Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. Feb. 5.
Responding officers rushed Somers to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Dern is charged with first degree manslaughter and is expected to be arraigned Friday.
The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.