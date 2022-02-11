NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Manhattan District Attorney has upgraded charges against the man accused in the April 2021 anti-Asian attack that killed 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma.
The attack happened when Ma was out collecting cans in East Harlem.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Suspect Smashes Window, Steals Clothes From Bronx Store
Prosecutors said Jarrod Powell, 50, attacked Ma from behind, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him in the head.READ MORE: NYPD: Man Shot On Major Deegan Expressway, Police Looking For Gunman
Ma never regained consciousness and died eight months later.
Powell is charged with second degree murder as a hate crime.MORE NEWS: VP Kamala Harris To Highlight Success Of Newark's Lead Pipe Replacement Project
The case brought national attention to the rising number of anti-Asian attacks in New York City and around the country.