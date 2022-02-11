CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Alvin Bragg, Assault, Crime, East Harlem, Hate Crime, Local TV, New York, New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Manhattan District Attorney has upgraded charges against the man accused in the April 2021 anti-Asian attack that killed 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma.

The attack happened when Ma was out collecting cans in East Harlem.

READ MORE: Caught On Video: Suspect Smashes Window, Steals Clothes From Bronx Store

Prosecutors said Jarrod Powell, 50, attacked Ma from behind, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him in the head.

READ MORE: NYPD: Man Shot On Major Deegan Expressway, Police Looking For Gunman

Ma never regained consciousness and died eight months later.

Powell is charged with second degree murder as a hate crime.

MORE NEWS: VP Kamala Harris To Highlight Success Of Newark's Lead Pipe Replacement Project

The case brought national attention to the rising number of anti-Asian attacks in New York City and around the country.

CBSNewYork Team