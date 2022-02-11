NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Outraged workers rallied Friday against New York City’s deadline for municipal workers to be vaccinated. Thousands were expected to lose their jobs for refusing to comply.

The plan was first announced in October by then-mayor Bill de Blasio. As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported, Mayor Eric Adams is now enforcing it.

Hundreds of unvaccinated workers from Queens and Staten Island took the Staten Island Ferry to Lower Manhattan then marched to City Hall. The event, dubbed “The Ferry to Freedom Rally,” kicked off around 11 a.m.

New York City is now thousands of employees short. These individuals are currently jobless for failing to take the COVID vaccine, a decision that’s reaping consequences.

“You’re making the decision that you’re not going to follow the rules of getting vaccinated, and that’s a decision that they’re making,” Adams said.

Adams on Thursday stood firm on his stance about letting unvaccinated workers go.

“People must be vaccinated if they are New York City employees. Everyone understood that and we got, we have to follow that,” Adams said.

These now-unemployed folks see it otherwise.

Among those demanding changes to the city’s vaccine mandate are some of the 25 unvaccinated firefighters. A number of them said they have antibodies after recovering from COVID and are willing to submit to regular testing.

“If you’re fired for standing up for something that you believe in, it’s just wrong. It’s un-American,” firefighter Paul Schweit said.

Despite the pushback, City Hall is looking at the positive as more than 95% of workers have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine that was required in October from the health commissioner.

Now, for the second time this week, Lower Manhattan is seeing and hearing the voices of those who refuse to play by the rules.

Since many of the unvaccinated workers have been on leave without pay, the city expects a minimal impact on services.

Meanwhile, the firefighters union planned to comment on the mandate Friday afternoon.