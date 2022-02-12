NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teenage boys have been arrested for the shooting of a off-duty NYPD officer in Harlem, police said.
A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon. A 16-year-old has been charged with attempted murder.
Police did not release the teens’ identities.
The shooting happened at the Manhattanville Houses on Feb. 5.
According to police, an off-duty cop, who is from the neighborhood and is a 16-year veteran of the force, was attending a memorial for a prominent community member.
As he left the lobby of the community center, he came across two people who were involved in a shooting. He dove for cover, but was shot in the foot.
The officer, 47, underwent surgery after being shot in the left foot. He was released from the hospital the next day and doctors expected him to make a full recovery.