NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her East Harlem apartment.
Police went to make a wellness check Friday at a building on East 100th Street near Third Avenue. Inside a third-floor apartment, they found a 56-year-old woman dead in the bathtub.
Detectives @nypd on the scene of a #homicide on the #UpperEastSide. A 56 y/o woman was found in a bathtub in an apartment, fully clothed with head trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene @CBSNewYork #nyc #crime #police pic.twitter.com/9F6OgpjENX
— Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) February 12, 2022
Police say she was fully clothed and had blood on her face and bruises on her forehead.
The medical examiner has not released the cause of death. No arrests have been made.