NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her East Harlem apartment.

Police went to make a wellness check Friday at a building on East 100th Street near Third Avenue. Inside a third-floor apartment, they found a 56-year-old woman dead in the bathtub.

Police say she was fully clothed and had blood on her face and bruises on her forehead.

The medical examiner has not released the cause of death. No arrests have been made.

