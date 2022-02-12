NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for suspects in a pair of iPhone robberies in Harlem.

The first incident happened Jan. 27 on Riverside Avenue near West 87th Street.

According to police, two individuals approached a 34-year-old man, pulled out a knife and pushed him to the ground. They then allegedly kicked him in the head multiple times before taking his iPhone 13 and running off.

The victim suffered cuts to his face but refused medical attention.

One of the two individuals is also suspected in a robbery that happened Wednesday.

Police say the individual grabbed a 16-year-old boy near 127th Street and Morningside Drive and demanded he unlock his phone. The individual then took the phone and the victim’s Apple Airpods before fleeing.

The teen was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.