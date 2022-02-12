NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man wanted in the shooting of an off-duty sanitation worker in Manhattan.
One suspect has already been arrested, but police are now looking for 20-year-old Elijah Tracey.
The NYPD said the shooting happened at around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 10 in front of 515 West 52nd St., between 10th and 11th avenues in Hell's Kitchen.
Police said the 40-year-old victim was shot in the leg while coming to aid his daughter who was fighting with her boyfriend.
The man was in stable condition at the hospital.
After the shooting, the gunman and another man drove off in the victim's car, police said. It was found a short time later in Chelsea.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.