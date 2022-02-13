NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the second weekend in a row, the NYPD says two Jewish men were targeted in Brooklyn, and the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

There was also an antisemitic incident in Queens that Mayor Eric Adams called “outrageous,” CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

That deeply offensive statement was scrawled on the window of a dental lab on Harrow Street in Forest Hills on Saturday. Rozner spoke to the rabbi who spotted it and called authorities, as well as the safety patrol group in Brooklyn that has been releasing videos of the suspects in hate-filled incidents.

Rabbi Ashie Schreier said he was was walking with his 6-year-old son just after 7 p.m.

“Something just caught my eye and I looked over and was extremely disappointed in what I saw. My son, who is 6, who recently learned how to read, started asking me some new questions. I was just explaining, unfortunately, there’s a lot of hate out there,” Schreier said.

Rozner spoke with the dental lab owner by phone who said he had just left, but someone else was working inside and the lights were on when it happened. That person did not see the incident.

Adams took to Twitter and said, “We won’t let this vicious hatred go unanswered in our city.”

The incident happened just hours after surveillance video in Flatbush, Brooklyn captured a Jewish man in his 20s walking on Avenue L near East 32nd Street before he was punched.

The Flatbush Shomrim, which is a civilian patrol group, told Rozner the victim has a welt and that the suspect got out of a silver van while someone was taking video. Bob Moskowitz, a shomrim representative, said soon after a 14-year-old was walking on Nostrand Avenue and Kings Highway and the same suspect tried to attack him, but the teen fled.

“With the phone, with the camera right to his face, started talking to him and threatening him, you know, with a threatening voice and started chasing him. They ran halfway across into the intersection at Kings Highway and then they let him go, but the kid was petrified,” Moskowitz said.

The mayor also shared the video and tweeted, “Make no mistake, an attack on our Jewish community is an attack on every New Yorker. We will catch the perpetrators of this assault. Please contact the NYPD with any information.”

The Anti-Defamation League tracks antisemitic incidents nationwide.

“We responded to incidents in 47 states and New York was number one across the country in terms of antisemitic incidents by far, and within New York, the vast majority of incidents take place in New York City,” said Scott Richman, executive director of the ADL of New York & New Jersey.

In the Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn assault last weekend, the ADL is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. the director told CBS2 rewards are only issued in extreme cases and to give you an idea of how often this is happening, the ADL has offered rewards about nine times over the past few months.