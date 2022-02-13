NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Black History Month, CBS2 is profiling a Haitian-American model who is breaking barriers in the fashion industry.

Saje Nicole made her New York Fashion Week debut on Sunday and told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon about her life-changing experience.

Walking the runway is something Nicole has dreamed about hundreds of times. That dream became a reality when she headlined the Dur Doux show at Bryant Park.

“I’m feeling so good. I thought I was going to be a lot more nervous, but I came out here and I was enjoying myself,” Nicole said.

At 5-foot-8 and a size 10, Nicole says it took years of struggles to reach this milestone, which makes the accomplishment even sweeter.

“I was trying to lose this weight to be here and now I’m here as a beautiful size 10, you know, and it’s great. The clothes fit me and everyone loved it and people said it’s nice seeing a curve woman on the runway, so this feels really good,” Nicole said.

Dur Doux, the relaxed luxury brand, is run by mother and daughter duo Najla and Cynthia Burt. They say it was important to feature a diverse set of models in the show.

“There’s so many beautiful women in the world, and why not be able to show their beauty. And it’s not just about their race; it’s also too about their size,” Najla Burt added.

“We’re a brand. We make clothes for women, not just tall and thin women, all women,” Cynthia Burt said.

Sunday’s accomplishment is just one of many for Nicole. Last year, she became the first Haitian-American model to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Being what she calls a Black curve model, Nicole says it wasn’t until she began to embrace who she was that success came.

“Once I said, you know what? This is who I am. I am going to allow myself to curve out and whatever happens happens. And that’s when everything started lining up, so there’s struggles. A lot of no’s, but all you need are those few great yeses,” Nicole said.

Nicole has a message to any young person who dreams of being a model: Don’t give up on your goals or aspirations because the industry is changing.

“Don’t worry about who is saying what. What you see in front of you, if you want it, it’s already yours. So dream big and be bold,” Nicole said.

The young model said her goal now is to help change the perception of beauty, one runway at a time.

