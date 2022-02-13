NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman was killed in a Chinatown building on Sunday after a man followed her into her apartment.

The NYPD was still on the scene Sunday hours after the incident happened. CBS2’s Thalia Perez saw detectives come in and out of the building. Behind flashing lights, there was yellow tape everywhere.

Police say they were called to the scene at 1-11 Chrystie St. after receiving a 911 call just after 4 a.m. They say when officers arrived the suspect barricaded himself in the victim’s apartment, adding the Emergency Services Unit was called to help and was able to get inside.

That’s where police said they found the 35-year old victim with trauma to her body. She was later pronounced dead. Police said they are investigating whether the suspect and victim knew each other, but they believe he followed her home and then into the apartment building.

Mayor Eric Adams released the following statement in response to the stabbing:

“I and New Yorkers across the city mourn for the innocent woman murdered in her home last night in Chinatown and stand with our Asian brothers and sisters today. The NYPD is investigating this horrific incident, and I thank them for apprehending the suspect. While the suspect who committed this heinous act is now in custody, the conditions that created him remain. The mission of this administration is clear: We won’t let this violence go unchecked.”

Perez spoke with a neighbor, who said she has been on edge since the incident happened and has several friends in the building whom she said she checks on regularly.

“They’re so scared. They’re three women, elderly, living here and they didn’t hear anything. It’s so scary,” Phylie Pau said. “We used to be able to walk around this area around 9 or 10. Not anymore. Now, after dark, after 7 p.m., no one walks here.”

Police said the suspect is currently being held at Bellevue Hospital and is undergoing an evaluation.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.