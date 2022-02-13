CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy.

It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

They did it in their home, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay became the first ever a year ago.

Cooper Kupp, right, and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kupp, who was named Super Bowl MVP, had four receptions for 39 yards on the final drive, including the last three. He also had a key 7-yard run off right end on fourth-and-1 from the LA 30-yard line.

Stafford completed 7 of 11 for 57 yards on the 15-play, 79-yard series.

