INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy.
It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
They did it in their home, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay became the first ever a year ago.
Kupp, who was named Super Bowl MVP, had four receptions for 39 yards on the final drive, including the last three. He also had a key 7-yard run off right end on fourth-and-1 from the LA 30-yard line.
Stafford completed 7 of 11 for 57 yards on the 15-play, 79-yard series.
