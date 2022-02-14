MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island couples shared their secrets to lasting love and renewed their vows this Valentine’s Day.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday, most agree true love is worth what it takes to make partnerships last.

It was frigid outside North Hempstead Town Hall, but warm hearts and love were in the air inside.

The Lambas of Searingtown, married for 51 years, renewed their vows. Their secret to marriage success?

“The husband does everything for the wife,” he said.

But his bride says there is more to it than “happy wife, happy life.”

“I think commitment is the main thing, and friendship,” said Veena Lamba.

The Guptas of Albertson, married for 37 years, prove public displays of affection are not everything.

Experts agree with their secrets: move on from arguments and do things together.

“I like to walk and I don’t go alone, even if he is busy, I wait for him. We go together,” Judy Gupta said.

A Manhasset couple dressed as they did on their wedding day 26 years ago and are still just as in love.

“She’s just great, and he’s fabulous. Being beautiful doesn’t hurt,” Daryl Beattie and Alexandra Troy said.

Neither does listening.

“And if there is a rough spot, you really try to get over that, try to be a better person, try to be kind,” said Beattie.

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and her husband have been married for 25 years.

“There’s work too, and forgiveness and patience,” DeSena said.

All of this gave the Sekers, who are getting married, reason for hope that love lasts.

“It’s amazing isn’t it? Fifty something years, that’s like wow, more than I’ve been alive,” said Ricki Seker. “I hope I feel the same way too.”

Couples also credit trust, communication and compromise.

Marriage experts said no matter how many years together, partners should never take each other’s love for granted.