NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Love is in the air in Times Square this Valentine’s Day.
There were two separate weddings, and two proposals.
The first couple to get married faced unimaginable challenges during the past year, including overcoming cancer and the loss of a child. They wanted to return to Times Square because it's where they have many special family memories.
Moments later, a woman from the United Kingdom popped the question to her partner.
"Numb. Literally just numb, and incredibly happy," one said.
At 6 p.m,, couples are invited to renew their vows at the iconic red steps.