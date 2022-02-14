NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An Amtrak train with 106 passengers on board has been stuck in Hunters Point since Monday morning.
Amtrak says Acela train 2151, traveling from Boston to Washington, has been stopped since 8:37 a.m. after losing power.
None of the passengers are injured.
Amtrak says the crew has been distributing water and snacks to those on board.
A rescue engine was dispatched and Amtrak says it expects the train to arrive at Moynihan Train Hall this afternoon.