NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As the nation experiences a teacher shortage, East Side High School in Newark is working with Montclair State University to develop homegrown educators.

CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke with some aspiring teachers looking at a full circle of benefits from this opportunity.

These East Side High School students are part of the Teacher Academy, a magnet program to educate, train, prepare and retain future teachers, as well as diversify the workforce.

“I feel like if I can do it, I can tell the youth to continue my goal,” said Christopher Cruz, a junior.

“My parents are hardworking and everything. So being able to, kind of, take away that stress of paying for college, it’s incredible,” said Alexis Ramos, a junior.

The students take 60 credits of college classes through Montclair State University during their junior and senior years.

“What I think is exciting about your future as a teacher, is that you are going to be in a position to do something that gives meaning to your own life,” said Montclair State University President Jonathan G.S. Koppell.

It’s a direct pipeline. Newark’s superintendent even issues teaching contracts for students to come back.

“We have 110 vacancies in the system today,” said Superintendent Roger León.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, toured the school and announced aid for all students in the program so they can focus on their future instead of having to get a job after school.

“Every young adult, aspiring teacher, is gonna have a $1,200 stipend for the spring semester and a $2,500 stipend for the summer semester,” Weingarten said.

Several current teachers were students here.

“Now that I’m on the other side of this, I actually see other students who I can actually relate to and how they might be processing this whole experience,” said biology teacher Andreia Resende.

“You go back to where you want to teach because you want to affect your neighborhood, you want to make it better,” said Alexander Dias, a bilingual teacher of biology and earth science.

The next generation of Newark educators now has more resources connecting passion, purpose and opportunity.

Superintendent León said salaries for teachers in Newark start at $65,000. The Teacher Academy is part of a larger plan to have different magnet high school options associated with every high school in the city.

