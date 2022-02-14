NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations resume Monday in Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.
The jury met for two hours Friday before adjourning for the weekend.
Palin claims her reputation was damaged when the Times incorrectly linked her political rhetoric to the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
The Times called it an error and issued an apology, but Palin said the damage was done.
She sued for defamation seeking financial damages.