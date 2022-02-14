NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new Staten Island Ferry boat honors the service of a fallen Army soldier.

Monday, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis joined Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis’s family and friends on the first of many trips in his memory.

The sound of bagpipes filled St. George Ferry Terminal, marking a Staten Island Ferry setting off on its maiden voyage through New York Harbor.

It was a special salute to the new vessel, commissioned with carrying commuters, but also the legacy of the hero whose name it bears.

“I’m so grateful for the city of New York to so this, to honor a veteran, number one. But number two, and the best part is, my son,” said Bob Ollis.

Staff Sergeant Ollis, a native of New Dorp, was killed in Afghanistan while saving the life of a Polish soldier in 2013. Ollis was 24.

“Sometimes I ask myself why. Why did he do this? But I know why he did it, because he cared,” his mother Linda Ollis said.

Ollis enlisted in the army at 17, but he made the commitment to his country well before that.

“9/11 came and he said he wanted to go, and he couldn’t go then because he was too young. But he waited and he went,” Bob Ollis said. “He said, ‘Pop, I’m gonna stay as long as I can give,’ and that was Michael.”

His service and sacrifice were shared on a plaque for all those who board the state-of-the-art ferry to see.

“It has new features that enhance safety and performance in extreme weather,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

The SSG Michael H. Ollis is the first of three new ferries that will enter service in 2022. Collectively, they’re known as the “Ollis” class vessels, carrying on a hero’s legacy.

“We want the story of Michael Ollis to be told again and again. It’s a story of heroism, but it’s also a story about being selfless,” said former Staten Island Borough President James Oddo.

“People are going to wonder, in years to come, who is this person. Hopefully they’ll look him up and find out who he was,” said Linda Ollis.

“What a hero he was,” added Bob Ollis.

This is the first vessel added to the Staten Island Ferry fleet since 2005.