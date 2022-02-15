Breaking NewsSarah Palin Loses Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An American Airlines plane had to abort its takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday after two tires blew.

Flight 2829 to Phoenix safely came to rest on the runway. No passengers were injured.

Passengers were taken off the plane and were taken back to the terminal.

