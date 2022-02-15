NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a historic night for “Wicked” on Broadway.
Brittney Johnson made her debut Monday as Glinda in the long-running musical at the Gershwin Theatre.
Johnson is the first Black actress to take over the role in the Land of Oz.
She has appeared in several Broadway shows and made history in "Les Miserables" as the first Black woman to play both Eponine and Fantine.
“Wicked” first opened on Broadway in 2003 and won three Tony Awards.