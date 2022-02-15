NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway ticket sales continue to bounce back from disappointing numbers earlier in the year.
Attendance increased last week. According to the Broadway League, 87% of tickets were sold for the 19 shows currently running.READ MORE: Brittney Johnson Makes Broadway History As First Black Woman To Star As Glinda In 'Wicked'
That’s a big difference from the week ending Jan. 9, which showed just 62% of available tickets were sold to 27 Broadway shows.
In January, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said it’s normal for ticket sales to dip at the beginning of the year, but the surge of the Omicron variant hurt the industry even more than usual this year.READ MORE: 'The Music Man,' Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster, Opens On Broadway
About nine shows were forced to close because of low ticket sales and canceled performances due to COVID. Some of those shows have announced plans to reopen in the spring.
New York City leaders hoped the return of Broadway Week, which offers two tickets for the price of one for 17 shows, would give the industry a boost.MORE NEWS: $20 Tickets For 'The Music Man' To Be Made Available For NYC Students, Teachers & Families
Broadway Week has been extended until Feb. 27.